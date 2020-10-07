Addison Rae Redefines a Birthday Suit In a Leather Blazer, Miniskirt & Glowing Heels

Addison Rae celebrated her 20th birthday yesterday with a chic on-trend look for a night on the town.

The TikTok star ended her teenage years last night in Los Angeles, stepping out in an all-black look that teamed a ribbed corset to a leather miniskirt and matching oversize leather blazer. She accented the outfit with dramatic gold earrings and a soft face mask from Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line, available on the brand’s website for $8.

Addison Rae celebrates her birthday out in Los Angeles, Oct. 6. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

A closer view of Addison Rae’s glowing sandals. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

The influencer then changed up the theme of her look when it came down to footwear. Her all-white pair popped with a glowing finish from its double-strap silhouette with a securing ankle hold. The design came complete with a square-toe front, a trend made popular in 2019 amidst a revival of 1990s-inspired footwear.

Addison Rae celebrates her birthday out in Los Angeles, Oct. 6. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Ahead of her birthday, the now 20-year-old opted for a similar sandal to promote her Item Beauty makeup line. She teamed the white heels to a stylish 2000s-inspired denim look that included a soft bustier-style top and a layered white jacket.

When it comes to footwear, the new sandals are just one of the many silhouettes in Addison Rae’s everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, Rae has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

