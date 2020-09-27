Addison Rae Makes Her Bikini Fall-Ready in a Cozy Sweater & Shorts Set

Though the weather may be cooling off, it’s always beach season in Calfornia. For the chillier days, Addison Rae demonstrated an easy way to dress your bikini for fall.

The TikTok phenomenon layered a taupe bustier-style bikini under a matching button-up cozy shirt and shorts set for her trip to the shore yesterday. The 19-year-old star then rounded out the look with oversize metallic hoop earrings and gray low-top sneakers.

Earlier this week, the dancer got her hands on a pair of unreleased buzzy sneakers from Versace designer Salehe Bembury and New Balance’s upcoming collaboration. Matched to a backless shirt and Levi’s mom jeans, the sneakers reimagine the athletic brand’s 2002R silhouette. The design features mixed orange uppers with an accenting blue N logo as an homage for Bembury’s love for nature and the great outdoors.

Though Addison Rae modeled a pair this week, the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R doesn’t drop until Oct. 23; the pair will be available at Newbalance.com for $150.

Watch on FN

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

When it comes to footwear, the new sneakers are just one of the many silhouettes in Addison Rae’s everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, Rae has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

Click through the gallery to see more clever ways celebrities styled their own bikinis over the years.