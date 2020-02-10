The ‘Vanity Fair’ Party Had Better Fashion Than the Actual Oscars Red Carpet

In its notoriety as the biggest event in Hollywood, the Oscars have definitive cachet. The Academy Awards have traditionally been seen as the most prestigious for actors, and celebs usually treat the event with a reverence reserved for Old Hollywood glamour. Often, the dresses and tuxedos that walk the carpet are classic — but on the safe side.

The Vanity Fair party, meanwhile, has acted as a foil to that traditional pomp and circumstance of the Oscars. As the unofficial after-party of the awards, it’s become known as the event where celebs can let their hair down, literally and figuratively; meet and catch up with other big names in the industry; have a few cocktails — and wear something fun. This attitude has allowed the party to become a headier fashion moment of the evening; its circular logo on the grey carpeted floor has come to symbolize a more enticing, modern version of ultimate glamour.

Cynthia Erivo. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Coupled with the fact that the Oscars’ lack of diversity in nominations and winners has begun to turn many celebs off the event, the Vanity Fair party has also become a larger demonstration of diverse and inclusive fashion: There is a more diverse guest list at the party, and these guests are showing exciting ways to wear their fashion. An obvious case in point: Billy Porter, who attended the Oscars in a gold Giles Deacon gown and custom Jimmy Choo platforms. His Vanity Fair ensemble, a Purple Rain-esque Christian Siriano look with a wide-brimmed purple hat by Sarah Sokol, was even more exciting.

Billy Porter. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kerry Washington. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Overall, there were more daring necklines and hemlines, and there was more color, more beading, and a slew of statement footwear, much of it in the form of embellished platforms that were the ultimate party shoes. Kate Hudson’s gold platforms with an embroidered Vivienne Westwood would have been just as exciting and tasteful on the Oscars red carpet.

Kate Hudson. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade wore his-and-hers lace — hers a Giambattista Valli couture gown with Jimmy Choo heels; his, a full-lace dinner jacket).

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click here to see more of the most exciting and best dressed from the Vanity Fair party.