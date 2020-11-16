Addison Rae, Bebe Rexha and More Stars Arrive at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards 

All of your favorite stars are arriving in style to the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.
Addison Rae, Bebe Rexha, Jameela Jamil and more stepped onto the red carpet in bold looks for the ceremony, which will broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Ca.
Rae opted for a daring red gown that featured a black sheer lining. The TikTok star accessorized the look with a gold chain necklace and matching bracelet as well as gold dangling earrings. For her glam, Rae wore a red lip and styled her hair in a half-up half-down look.
Red appeared to be the hue of the evening as Rexha also wowed with a red hairstyle, which she wore with a black sequin mini dress and a diamond chain necklace.
Host Demi Lovato wore a red sequin ensemble, too.
Next up, Jamil went for it in an oversized neon pink suit. The ensemble featured an oversized blazer that was adorned with flowers and wide leg pants. She finalized the look with metallic pointed toe heels and dangling silver earrings and pink lipstick.
Tiffany Haddish also made an appearance, wearing a Prabal Gurung floral satin dress that featured a high slit. The star was prepared for her closeup, and got into position in her signature “She Ready” pose. The comedian paired the dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals and pearl drop earrings.
Sofia Carson went avant-garde for the night, donning an edgy one-shoulder black ruffled dress.
This year’s E! PCAs will honor Jennifer Lopez with the People’s Icon Award and Tyler Perry with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award. Tracee Ellis Ross will receive the Fashion Icon Award.
Musical duo Chloe x Halle is set to perform as well as Justin Bieber, who just performed at the 2020 CMA Awards last week.
