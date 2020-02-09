Kristin Cavallari Goes Old Hollywood in Cinderella Blue Gown & Diamond Jewels + More 2020 Oscars Arrivals

The red carpet has been rolled out for the 2020 Academy Awards, and celebrities are beginning to arrive in style at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Among the earliest arrivals was Kristin Cavallari. The reality star went Old Hollywood glam for film’s biggest night, hitting the carpet in a Valdrin Sahiti gown in a Cinderella blue colorway. The floor-length dress hid her heels, which came from René Caovilla. Glistening diamonds from Nadine Jewellery added additional glamour to Cavallari’s ensemble.

Kristin Cavallari CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Lily Aldridge arrived in a plunging white gown with a red floral accent at the hip. On her feet, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum wore a pair of strappy white Jimmy Choo Minny sandals with an almond toe and slim stiletto heel.

Lily Aldridge CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Erin Lim of E! wore a one-shouldered Kim Kassas gown in a forest green colorway with leg-baring slits on both sides. For shoes, the TV personality opted for a pair of black Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Erin Lim CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Billy Porter continued his statement-making style streak in a golden look complete with embellished platform lace-up Jimmy Choo bespoke heels worn over beige fishnets. Aside from the footwear, the Tony winner’s outfit featured a golden bodice with leaflike detail and a baroquelike pattern on the skirt.

Billy Porter CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

