The red carpet for the NAACP Awards, which honors people of color for their incredible work in film, TV, music and more, is well underway and the red carpet was not to be missed.

Janelle Monae, for one, who is nominated tonight for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in “Harriet,” arrived in a midriff-baring gown with a black long sleeve top and a vibrant orange skirt. The 34-year-old performer complemented her look with futuristic earrings and three silver Alexis Bittar chokers around her neck and one in her hair.

Janelle Monae wearing a dress with a black top and a vibrant orange skirt. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lizzo, who’s up for Entertainer of the Year, hit the carpet in a colorful custom multi-patterned Mary Katrantzou dress paired with black sandals. The Grammy-winning artist, 31, accessorized with a gold clutch and matching jewelry.

Lizzo wearing a boldly patterned column dress with black sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross chose a deep purple gown with bold shoulders and a plunging neckline from designer Christopher John Rogers. The 47-year-old, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Black-ish,” also donned mismatched earrings and pointy embellished Louboutin pumps.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a plunging purple Christopher John Rogers gown with Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ross’ former costar Yara Shahidi wore a mint green satin minidress with embellishments all over and a pair of chunky metallic leather Gucci platform sandals. The 20-year-old is going up against Ross for her role in the spinoff series “Grown-ish.”

Yara Shahidi wearing an embellished mini dress with silver metallic Gucci sandals featuring a chunky heel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more celebrity red carpet arrivals at the NAACP Image Awards.

