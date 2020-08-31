Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Jaden Smith & More Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2020 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus set the bar high for fashion at this year’s MTV VMAs. The singer hit the red carpet on Sunday in a sheer Mugler dress.

The ensemble, which was detailed with metallic dots, featured matching gloves and simple ankle-strap sandals. Cyrus will be taking the stage later this evening for the first-ever performance of her newest single, “Midnight Sky.”

MTV will air from New York tonight. The show was originally set to be held inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, but given the ongoing health crisis, the show is being held outdoors featuring its various presenters and performers, with few or no audience members in attendance.

Lady Gaga, meanwhile, was out of this world in a galactic metallic silver textured heart-shaped zip coat from Area’s fall ’20 collection. She topped off the look with a custom glass helmet and her go-to Pleaser shoes. The 10-inch heels are black faux leather boots, including lace-up detailing and a towering platform.

“I was wearing face shields before it was a thing,” she posted on Instagram. Lady Gaga is set to perform “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande. Both lead this year’s MTV VMAs nominations with nine nods each.



On the men’s side, Machine Gun Kelly brought his edgy style sense to the awards show. He made a statement in a vibrant pink double-breasted suit with high-waist pleated pants and sleeveless turtleneck by Berluti. The artist topped of his ensemble with the designer’s Hoxton Oxford shoes in acid purple.

Jaden Smith also made a red carpet appearance with a colorful look and New Balance Vision Racer sneakers.

For more arrivals from the 2020 MTV VMAs, keep scrolling.