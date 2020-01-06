Worst Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes, According to You

At awards shows, there are both winners and losers — and not just among the nominees. As celebrities hit the red carpet tonight at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, netizens at home weighed in on their outfits. Some struck the right notes, while others failed the Twitter test.

Below, FN rounds up seven Golden Globes look that Twitter users felt missed the mark.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow was the latest star to take on the naked dress trend, hitting the Golden Globes red carpet in a see-through Fendi gown and Louboutin heels. Twitter was less than impressed with the actress’ look. “Just say NO to the dress, Gwyneth,” one netizen wrote, while another quipped: “gwyneth paltrow is always a great reminder that money can’t buy taste.”

Just say NO to the dress, Gwyneth. #GoldenGlobes — Ryan W. Heath (@RyanWHeath) January 6, 2020

gwyneth paltrow is always a great reminder that money can't buy taste #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xsZrx4Pml8 — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez’s dramatic Valentino gown impressed many fans, but others couldn’t help but note similarities between her dress and other not-so-stylish items, such as a Barbie doll and a Ryan Reynolds’ “ugly” Christmas” sweater.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron in Dior. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Charlize Theron’s Dior couture gown had many fans swooning, but others were less than impressed with the neon green and black look. One Twitter user said they “thought she was leaning on a recycle black bin” when they realized it was actually just “part of her ugly dress,” while another compared the look to “Kim Possible” villain Shego’s costume.

When #CharlizeTheron showed up her dress at the #GoldenGlobes, I thought she was leaning on a recycle black bin to the right of the picture and it was part of her ugly dress. ♻️ ♻️ ♻️ pic.twitter.com/Us1cnjPzYi — DaBlackB2 (@DaBlackB2) January 6, 2020

I've seen some criticism of Charlize Theron's dress at the Golden Globes, but I think it looks great. It just needs a little adjustment, as shown below. pic.twitter.com/RcecbIILmy — Joe Blevins (@Joe_A_Blevins) January 6, 2020

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller in Gucci. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sienna Miller wore a golden Gucci gown with a halter neckline and cut-out accent. While some fans thought the look was stylish, others were less into it. “Before Sienna Miller, I didn’t know satin could be beachy or how much I would viscerally hate it,” wrote one Twitter user, while another quipped: “Sienna Miller’s dress looks like something i made out of my mom’s scarves as a child.”

Before Sienna Miller, I didn’t know satin could be beachy or how much I would viscerally hate it #goldenglobes2020 — Amy Stone (@spriginthecity) January 6, 2020

Sienna Miller's dress looks like something i made out of my mom's scarves as a child — lydia (@cactusboyband) January 6, 2020

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett went for a high-fashion look in a Mary Katrantzou spring ’20 gown and matching sandals, but the beige colorway had one netizen thinking of potato chips. Another Twitter user simply said they “didn’t like” the look.

Cate Blanchett Golden Globe look is a snack 😍 pic.twitter.com/uSdAWizB2h — 𝚛𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚊 (@cvrdeIia) January 6, 2020

I don’t like Cate Blanchett’s dress. There. I said it. — shauna (@bisexual_karen) January 6, 2020

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington in Altuzarra with Magda Butrym sandals. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington took a risk in an Altuzarra, chain-accented look with Magda Butrym crystal and pearl embellished sandals. While the outfit made some best dressed lists (including FN’s), it garnered mixed reactions on social media.

A tweet from @tomandlorenzo read “Kerry Washington what are you doing,” while another netizen said her ” fashion is forward thinking but [I] do not like that outfit.”

Kerry Washington what are you doing pic.twitter.com/Tt5peFwYZp — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 6, 2020

I love @kerrywashington and usually think her fashion is forward thinking but do not like that outfit. Wouldn’t have been so sexy in a simple tux or pants suit. #GoldenGlobes — Content (@Content91624888) January 6, 2020

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara made a rare appearance at the Golden Globes, hitting the red carpet in a Givenchy gown with two buns on her head. One netizen thought the hair resembled Princess Leia’s “Star Wars” locks, while another called her dress and hair “a big NO.”

#GoldenGlobes Rooney Mara looks like Princess Leia tonight pic.twitter.com/lzxqpmkkaC — Max Powers (@MaxPowers44) January 6, 2020

Rooney Mara's dress and hair are a big…NO. Such a pretty girl too.#GoldenGlobes — Princess Koa (@PrincessKoa) January 6, 2020

