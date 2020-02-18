Lizzo’s Chocolate Bar Gown Looks Good Enough to Eat at the 2020 Brit Awards + More Arrivals

Lizzo made a campy statement on the red carpet at the 2020 Brit Awards, held at the O2 Arena in London today.

The “Good as Hell” singer wore a chocolate bar gown from the Moschino fall ’14 range. The asymmetrical gown resembled a real-life candy bar wrapper, with nutritional information and a barcode printed across the skirt. Lizzo completed her look with a matching clutch and a pair of statement earrings.

Lizzo in Moschino. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The outfit was a physical embodiment of the 2019 Met Gala theme,”Notes on Camp,” fitting Susan Sontag’s definition of camp, which places an emphasis on artifice and exaggeration.

Ashnikko also brought camp to the red carpet. The TikTok star arrived in Rapunzel-like blue pigtails, which would have skimmed the floor were it not for a pair of jumpsuit-clad helpers holding up her tresses. On her feet, the “Stupid” hit maker wore a pair of bright blue platforms with Lady Gaga-like proportions.

Ashnikko. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere on the carpet, Billie Eilish brought her signature oversize style in a layered Burberry ensemble. The outfit featured the British brand’s iconic plaid, appearing on socks, a coat lining and the “Bad Guy” pop star’s nails. The look came complete with a pair of comfy hiker-style sneakers with gold chains and two-tone laces.

Billie Eilish in Burberry. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

