Dua Lipa, Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez & More Red Carpet Arrivals at American Music Awards

Dua Lipa was the treasure of the sea tonight at the 2020 American Music Awards. Clad in a white minidress, the singer sparkled in Versace’s oceanic-inspired print featuring sequined starfish, a seashell-like bust and a scalloped hemline. Her sandals featured a champagne hue and around a 5-inch heel.

Dua Lipa CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly, who is performing with Travis Barker, was dressed in Balmain and struck a pose alongside his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. The musician had on a pearl-colored suit with silver Aviator boots from DSquared2’s spring 2021 collection. Fox had on an emerald green Azzi & Osta asymmetrical minidress with black sandals that came with chunky chain detail around the ankle.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Balmain was also the choice for Jennifer Lopez, who arrived sparkling in a silver two-piece. She completed the look with black sandals that came with embellished straps across the toe and ankle.

Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Taraji P. Henson, who arrived in Giorgio Armani, serves as the host celebrating outstanding achievement in music. “The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans,” she said of hosting the event. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host — and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Taraji P. Henson. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe will perform hits “Poison” and “Do Me.” Nelly and singer-shoe designer Katy Perry will also perform. Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and The Weeknd are among the nominees.

