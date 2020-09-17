The Best Dressed at the 2020 ACM Awards

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards went off without a hitch on Wednesday night in Nashville. The awards show took place without an audience in different theaters across the city for added safety precautions, an despite a low-key socially-distanced red carpet, the event was still filled with major style statements.

No pajamas or slippers were in sight during the in-person show, with many artists going full out in glitz and glam for their performances. Keep scrolling to see who were the best-dressed celebrities of the night.

Carrie Underwood

The “Before He Cheats” singer took home the highest honor of the night in a tie with Thomas Rhett for Entertainer of the Year. She makes the list for committing to multiple looks throughout the show, which included a gold Charles and Ron minidress, a Steven Khalil romantic princess gown paired with a sky-high ankle-tie heels, and a belted, multicolor sequin dress.

Carrie Underwood performs at the 2020 ACM Awards. CREDIT: CBS

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini had the best shoes of the evening, wearing Western-inspired leopard sequin boots in red. She took the stage to sing “Hole in the Bottle,” wearing a Raisa Vanessa look. The red and pink sequin ensemble featured sculptural shoulder pads, long sleeves and a miniskirt with a draped sash.

Kelsea Ballerini onstage at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, singing “Hole in the Bottle.” CREDIT: CBS

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay won the trophy for Best Duo at the 2020 ACM Awards. They also took home the title of best-dressed duo. Dan Smyers (L), particularly had the best look, with his modern fit double-breasted suit. Shay Mooney, meanwhile, gave the classic tuxedo an update with his textured, floral print suit.

Tenille Townes

Newcomer Tenille Townes gave major ’70s glam rock vibes with her copper Michael Costello wide-legged jumpsuit. She made her ACM Awards stage debut with a performance of “Somebody’s Daughter.” Townes also took home the award for New Female Artist of the Year.

Tenille Townes performs for the Academy of Country Music Awards 2020. CREDIT: CBS

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert may have kept it casual for her performance at the ACM Awards inside the Bluebird Cafe, but she was one of the only stars who kept to her country roots. She wore a traditional blue Western shirt, complete with velvet, fringe and embroidery. Lambert brought a hint of Dolly Parton to her outfit, too, with bedazzled jeans and an over-the-top crystal belt, which is exactly what we are looking for at country music show.

Miranda Lambert performed that 2020 ACM Awards. CREDIT: Jon Morgan/CBS

Lily Aldridge

The model gave the awards show some high-fashion edge with her Proenza Schouler ensemble. She wore a belted strapless dress, featuring a burgundy skirt and black top, to present Group of the Year to Old Dominion. Aldridge completed the outfit with a black choker and slip-on heeled sandals detailed with gold hardware.

Lily Aldridge presents Group of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards. CREDIT: Brent Harrington/CBS

Jimmie Allen

Artist Jimmie Allen performed “Make Me Want To” at the 2020 ACM Awards and his onstage outfit included a mix of rocker and Western style. He wore leather pants and chain-adorned boots paired with a leather and suede coat that featured intricate beadwork.