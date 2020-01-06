The 22 Most Stylish Athletes, Musicians and Celebrities of 2019

Lopez on the runway at Versace in September, wearing a reprise of her famous dress from 1999.

The celebrity fashion industry is a high stakes business, for both brand and talent. But when it’s done right, red carpet fashion produces some of the most memorable cultural moments. Here, 22 stars — in no particular order —who kept the spotlight in 2019.

Bella and Gigi Hadid

The Hadid sisters have a tight grip on the fashion world, and not just as the most in-demand runway and ad campaign models; their influence is equally important in women’s mainstream street style and fashion. This year they upped the style quotients of brands like Dr. Martens and By Far.

Gigi and Bella Hadid at the Variety Power of Women event in April. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

She has dominated the red carpet for years, but with 2019 was definitively La Lopez. It started with a statuesque appearance in Tom Ford alongside soon-to-be-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, continued with a 50th birthday celebration, a surprise runway walk at Versace to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her iconic Grammy Awards dress from 1999, and ends with the start of a big-deal Coach endorsement.

Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace in September. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya

The always-precocious star came into her own this year, and a hit collab with Tommy Hilfiger was just the beginning. After debuting the collection in Paris in March (alongside fashion icons Grace Jones and Anna Cleveland), the actress’s role as Rue in the hit HBO show Euphoria cemented Gen-Z style.

Zendaya in a look by Oscar de la Renta while in New York in June. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Billy Porter

The multi hyphenate talent became the first openly gay black man to be nominated for and win a Primetime Emmy Award, for his role in FX’s Pose, and Porter made sure his wardrobe was equally loud and proud. His numerous red carpet looks (including a Christian Siriano tuxedo dress for the Oscars) were not only gender fluid; they were downright fun.

Porter in a tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano at the Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

The NBA star may have retired in April, but he seems to have found a new hobby in couple’s fashion with actress wife. The duo are wont to hit the red carpet in coordinating looks and even wore beaded hoods together to the Met Gala. Their year-old daughter Kavia James is often in a mini matching ensemble.

Wade in Dolce & Gabbana and Union in a Cong Tri gown and Christian Louboutin heels at a Los Angeles premiere in May. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Katie Holmes

It started with a cashmere bra and a few unique sandal choices this summer, but by late September, media outlets everywhere were abuzz with the actress’s style as a post-breakup fashion statement (her split from Jamie Foxx was announced in August).

Holmes at the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon in November, wearing Chanel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

J Balvin

The Colombian reggaeton star was one of the top streamed music artists of the year, and as his mainstream crossover appeal continues to rise, so does his fashion stardom. The 2019 FNAA Style Influencer winner had a BAPE collab this year and, clad in Dior Homme, was also the inaugural cover star of the new Bazaar Men’s magazine.

Balvin at the Premios Nuestros Awards in Miami in February. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Diane Keaton

The actress has long been a style icon by way of “Annie Hall” and “The First Wives Club,” but 2019 was the year that a new generation discovered Keaton’s innate chicness, by way of her ALL CAPS-heavy Instagram account. A strictly black-and-white palette and penchant for neck scarves, tall hats and platform shoes have solidified her modern look.

Keaton on the red carpet at the “Poms” film premiere in May. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dua Lipa

A Grammy win paired with a Versace safety pin dress kicked off a stylish and successful year for the British singer, whose fashion versatility includes head-to-toe Chanel and a vintage-inspired matching Staud minidress and knee boots. With a sophomore album slated for early 2020, the outfit parade is sure to continue.

Dua Lipa in Versace at the Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

One of fashion’s most dependable ambassadors, the Black-ish star translated haute looks from Marc Jacobs and Rodarte to the red carpet and continued her legacy of multiple costume changes while hosting awards shows (most recently at the British Fashion Awards). The actress is also a champion of black fashion, supporting and wearing brands like Pyer Moss and Christopher John Rogers.

Ellis Ross in Marc Jacobs at the NAACP Images Awards in March. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves

The country star had a series of looks that both bent the rules of traditional country star attire and paid homage to the legacy of the genre’s past stars like Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette — while still looking totally modern and cool.

Musgraves at the Oscars in February. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dwayne Johnson

Whether it’s on screen in custom power-player suits or offscreen in, well, the same thing but with a bit more color, Johnson embodies enviable athlete style — even if he has long since been one.

Johnson at the “Jumanji: The Next Level” film premiere in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o

Already a veteran of best dressed lists, the 36-year-old actress continued to show sophistication on the red carpet – but also a playfulness and wholehearted willingness to take risks, whether it was a campy Versace look with hair pick and Divine-inspired makeup at the Met Gala or haunting colored contacts for the premiere of “Us” in March.

Nyong’o in Oscar de la Renta at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Harry Styles

The singer has just kicked off another round of Harry mania with the December 13 release of his new album “Fine Line” – in which his choice of pants has factored prominently. But even earlier in 2019 there were hints of Styles’s impending fashion frenzy, including his playing co-host at the Met Gala in a lace jumpsuit and single pearl earring by Gucci.

Styles at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Brooklyn in March. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lil Nas X

With the help of Norwegian stylist Hodo Musa, the breakout star’s unconventional music was only matched by his completely unique looks.

Lil Nas X at the MTV VMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

Whether it was onstage, on the red carpet or carousing with the audience at Ralph Lauren’s jazz-age speakeasy spring ’20 show in September, the music artist always made a statement.

Monae at the Met Gala in May wearing a gown by Christian Siriano. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rihanna

The megastar was on public hiatus early in 2019 as she prepped for the debut of her LVMH-backed Fenty line. Once the luxury label launched in May, the singer and fashion mogul was off and running, wearing many of her own designs (including the shoes) while also continuing to show off experimental looks from the likes of Givenchy, Jacquemus, Alexandre Vauthier — and the heels of her new footwear designer Amina Muaddi.

Rihanna at the Diamond Ball in September wearing Givenchy and Fenty. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jason Momoa

The actor may be typecast as a barbarian, but in 2019 Momoa proved that not only can “real men” wear pink (whatever that means), but that they can do so with any level of masculinity they desire.

Momoa in a satin suit and Christian Louboutin boots (with wife Lisa Bonet) at the premiere of “See” in October. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gemma Chan

Amidst the whirlwind of awards season for the 2018 hit film “Crazy Rich Asians, the lead actress nailed every single one of her red carpet looks, including and especially the neon pink ruffled Valentino gown she wore to the Oscars.

Chan at the Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Odell Beckham, Jr.

The NFL star has become as much a modern-day men’s fashion icon as he is an athlete, with equal parts sleek tailoring from Tom Ford and off-duty looks from Amiri and Louis Vuitton.

Beckham Jr. at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February. CREDIT: Shutterstock