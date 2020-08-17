Monse x Both’s Boot Collaboration is Finally Here For Fall 2020

With office closures and production delays of the earlier months of the pandemic, many fashion brands are experiencing delays in finalizing and delivering new product, especially for the fall ’20 season.

But one of the season’s best collabs is here right on time. New York brand Monse’s capsule with Paris-based boot brand Both was one of fashion month’s best collaborations and it’s available to buy now.

First shown at Monse’s fall ’20 runway show at New York Fashion Week in February (which certainly feels like eons ago), the hefty boots feature a thick coating of rubber that run from the soles to up over the leather uppers. Both styles are an exaggerated take on Both’s bestselling Gao boot; the first a lace-up shoe that hits at the mid calf, and the other a thigh-high version that is perfectly subversive.

A punk-inspired look from Monse’s fall ’20 runway show at New York Fashion Week in February. CREDIT: Courtesy of Monse

The Monse x Both Gao thigh-high boot at Monse’s fall ’20 runway show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Monse

The collaboration pays tribute, interestingly, to Wes Anderson’s 2009 film of the popular children’s novel “The Fantastic Mr. Fox,” but it is meshes with Monse’s “Happy Punk” fall ’20 ready-to-wear, which debuted at New York Fashion Week in February. For the collection, co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia used traditional markers of the punk aesthetic like tartan, velvet, safety pins and dark, somber tones and mixed them up with their signature deconstruction, adding thick wool knits and trench coats.

“It’s really hard for a small brand to develop a new last and shoe shape, especially one that has rubber a base. So we weren’t able to make the shoes we really wanted to for a long time,” Kim told FN. “We went to China on a business trip and our buyer at Lane Crawford was leaving to go work at Both. He asked, ‘Do you want to collaborate?’ I said actually that’s not a bad idea, because we like their shoes, we like the look, I like their price point.” The brand has produced shoes on its own in past seasons, and this is its first collaboration.

Kim liked the boots so much she modeled them herself, in a self-portrait for FN’s Women Empowered issue.

Kim at home in Manhattan, wearing a pair of Both x Monse boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Laura Kim

