Gwyneth Paltrow Wore Hunter Boots With Her Kids During Thanksgiving

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off a casual look complete with a pair of iconic boots on Instagram yesterday. In a rare photo with her two look-alike children, Apple and Moses, the 48-year-old actress and Goop founder can be seen sporting tall green Hunter rain boots with a sleek black puffer coat.

The glossy style, which comes in a plethora of color options, typically retails at around $150. Meanwhile, Apple Martin, 16, also wore a black puffer coat but paired her shorter style with navy trousers and lace-up boots, and Moses, 14, donned a red hoodie, black pants, and blue sneakers for the special occasion.

In her caption, Paltrow revealed that yesterday also marked her late father’s birthday and the three of them visited his resting place.

Founded in 1856, Hunter is renowned for its handcrafted rain boots, and with the royal family as fans, the British brand has only become more and more popular over the years. This summer, they celebrated Pride Month with a special collection featuring rainbow-soled boots, and earlier in the year, they debuted a limited-edition collection in partnership with the film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.”

Watch on FN

Reese Witherspoon sporting a pair of quilted Hunter boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Hunter is offering big savings with up to 30% off select products today for Black Friday followed by another 24-hour deal that will take place on Cyber Monday. When you head on over to the site now, you’ll find hundreds of styles for men, women, and kids on sale. These boots similar to the ones Paltrow wore yesterday are marked down to $83 from $165.