Best Red Rain Boots for Women

Red is a bold and powerful hue. It can easily take any outfit from blending in to standing out, especially when done in a pair of otherwise plain rain boots. Here, we rounded up the red rain boots for women you can buy. Offered in a variety of silhouettes and shaft heights, these boots protect your feet with full waterproof seals and durable outsoles for stability. Whether you prefer a tall look or a Chelsea boot style, there’s an option here for every taste.
Watch on FN
1. Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot
It offers knee-high protection with a latex-dipped construction and seamless waterproof shell.
Pros: Cushioned footbeds enhance comfort, while a strap at the shaft allows for easy adjustments.
Cons: The tall height may rub the knee on shorter frames.
2. Sam Edelman Tinsley Rain Boot
This chic style fits under most jeans and pants for simple styling.
Pros: Elastic goring on the sides and a pull tab at the rear allow for easier on and off access.
Cons: These may fit tight around the foot.
3. Joules Molly Rain Boot
This adorable boot features a subtle floral design and adjustable back gusset.
Pros: It's made with natural rubber that will protect feet from the elements.
Cons: The shaft may fit wide.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.