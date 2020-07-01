Re-route my subscription: Click here

Best Red Rain Boots for Women

By Claudia Miller
Red is a bold and powerful hue. It can easily take any outfit from blending in to standing out, especially when done in a pair of otherwise plain rain boots. Here, we rounded up the red rain boots for women you can buy. Offered in a variety of silhouettes and shaft heights, these boots protect your feet with full waterproof seals and durable outsoles for stability. Whether you prefer a tall look or a Chelsea boot style, there’s an option here for every taste.

1. Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot

It offers knee-high protection with a latex-dipped construction and seamless waterproof shell.

Pros: Cushioned footbeds enhance comfort, while a strap at the shaft allows for easy adjustments.

Cons: The tall height may rub the knee on shorter frames.

Buy: Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot $52-$200
2. Sam Edelman Tinsley Rain Boot

This chic style fits under most jeans and pants for simple styling.

Pros: Elastic goring on the sides and a pull tab at the rear allow for easier on and off access.

Cons: These may fit tight around the foot.

Buy: Sam Edelman Tinsley Rain Boot $18-$89
3. Joules Molly Rain Boot

This adorable boot features a subtle floral design and adjustable back gusset.

Pros: It's made with natural rubber that will protect feet from the elements.

Cons: The shaft may fit wide.

Buy: Joules Molly Rain Boot $28-$110
