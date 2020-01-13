Zendaya Leads The Bold Color Trend at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Award

Celebs on the Critics Choice Award Red Carpet were not afraid to steal the spotlight tonight with bold colors. Many of the stars have left the neutral tones at home, including Zendaya.

Zendaya at The Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Euphoria” actress posed for the camera in an eye-catching two-piece ensemble by Tom Ford in hot pink, which is set to be spring’s biggest colorway. The look featured a cropped top with a mock turtleneck neck line and a silk ribbon, which tied around the star’s back. She paired the look with a flowing maxi skirt. On her feet, the 22-year-old kept the pink color scheme in check and sported a pair of satin magenta Iriza pumps from Louboutin, which are available in a similar colorway at Matchesfashion.com for $695.

Beanie Feldstein at The Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other celebrities also arrived in colorful clothes. Like Zendaya, “Booksmart” actress Beanie Feldstein looked pretty in pink. The 26-year-old wore a silk midi dress with a pastel pink upper half which was complemented by a deep red bottom. For footwear, the star sported a pair of open-toe velvet Jimmy Choo Holly platform heels with an ankle strap.

Kristen Bell at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Kristen Bell took another approach to the bold color trend in a jumpsuit by Cong Tri in neon green, one of the biggest colorways of 2019. The look included a ruffled top with wide legged trousers and a flowing capelike detailing at the back. She paired the jumpsuit with a matching pair of platform heels, which featured a peep-toe and stiletto heel.

Awkwafina at The Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Awkwafina smiled for the camera in a bright yellow gown. The Ellie Saab dress included a keyhole accent at the top and a flowing skirt with a beltlike accent, as well as wide flowing sleeves and a trailing trim. The floor-length dress hid her Stuart Weitzman platform heels.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through the gallery for more arrivals at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Want More?

Awkwafina Wears a Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Look With Pointy Mules at BAFTA Tea Party

Zendaya, Travis Scott & Luke Combs Top Buzziest Celebrity Partnerships of 2019

Zendaya Stuns in All-Black With Sparkling Details + Sky-High Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2019

Watch on FN