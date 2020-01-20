Sophie Turner Shows Off Silver Pumps in High-Slit Gown at SAGs

Sophie Turner wore a bold look to the SAG awards red carpet tonight in Los Angeles. The star wasn’t afraid to steal the spotlight in a high-slit, bubble-gum pink dress and silver pumps.

Sophie Turner on the SAG red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Game of Thrones” actress smiled for the camera in a silk maxi dress, which included a fitted top with a strapless neckline. The frock was broken up with some ribbed detailing along the top and sides. The dress was brought together with a thick belt which was clasped together with a silver metal buckle. The flowing bottom included a cutout along the side of Turner’s dress which showed off the star’s striking silver footwear.

Sophie Turner on the SAG red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes featured one thick strap along the 23-year-old’s toe-bed and a thin strap that clasped around her ankles. The star was elevated by the sandal’s high heel.

Kaitlyn Dever on the SAG red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Kaitlyn Dever also rocked the pink and silver statement combination. Dever looked sleek in a deep pink sequined maxi dress which featured a high halter neck line. She complemented the silver sandals with some simple silver jewelry, including a bracelet and ring on her pointer finger.

