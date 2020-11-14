How to Watch the 2020 People’s Choice Awards This Weekend

Get ready for a star-studded Sunday because E! News is hosting the People’s Choice Awards once again.

You can expect an impressive line-up of nominees, guests and performances on the evening of Nov. 15. For the third year in a row, the 2020 People’s Choice Awards will go live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. It’s not clear what kind of social distancing measures the pop culture and entertainment network will adapt for its 46th annual award show, but plan on previewing some serious fashion on the red carpet hosted by E! News’ own Giuliana Rancic ahead of the live broadcast at 9 p.m. ET.

Read on to find out more details on E! News’ 2020 People’s Choice Awards show, including how to watch, who is hosting and attending this year’s event.

How Can I Watch the Award Show?

You’ll be able to watch the 2020 People’s Choice Award Show on E! News starting at 7 p.m. ET with the evening’s red carpet hosted with Giuliana Rancic. Following the two-hour parade of arrivals, the live broadcasted awards will kick-off at 9 p.m. ET. You can also follow the excitement through E! News’ Twitter and Instagram, which will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

According to Eonline.com, the show will re-air at 11 p.m. ET on the entertainment news network channel and be available online on Monday, Nov. 16.

Who Is the Host?

Demi Lovato is this year’s PCA host. We expect the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer to have a line up of fabulous outfits and shoes, both on the red carpet and throughout the show. Lovato’s heels collection is quite impressive, even during the COVID-19 pandemic she has been spotted teetering in shoes from cutting-edge designers such as Amina Muaddi, who is slated to receive yet another award, this time with Rihanna, at the 2020 Footwear News Achievement Awards, which will be held virtually, on Dec. 8.

Demi Lovato. CREDIT: Splash

Who Is Nominated?

An exciting selection of movies, TV shows, reality television stars and performers are all being considered for the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

The hit television show “This Is Us,” as well as musical artists Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion each racked up six nominations this year. Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Addison Rae are among others nominated during Sunday’s show. (Justin Bieber is nominated for seven, making him the most nominated male artist of the night.)

Other nominees include Bad Bunny, Cardi B and Kim Kardashian. Some big honors will also be doled out to stars such as Jennifer Lopez, who will receive the People’s Icon Award on Sunday. Tracee Ellis Ross has been chosen for the 2020 Fashion Icon Award and Tyler Perry has been named the recipient of the People’s Champion Award.

Maluma and Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Splash

Who is Performing?

Justin Bieber, who is the most nominated male entertainer for the evening, will take the stage on Nov. 15. Chloe x Halle are also expected to perform. The duo is notably nominated for best Group of 2020.

Justin Bieber performs “10,000 Hours” at the 2020 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Dustin Downing/CMA

How About the Presenters?

Addison Rae, who is nominated for Social Star of the Year, is among those expected to present awards on Sunday. “Like a Boss” star Tiffany Haddish, “Glow” actress Alison Brie and recording artist Tyler the Creator are also expected to make appearances on stage, or potentially virtually, for the evening.

Click here to see last year’s red carpet arrivals for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.