How To Watch The Oscars Red Carpet Free Via Live Stream

Sunday wraps up awards season with the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. And whether you’re planning an official viewing party or simply planning to watch the red carpet while ordering take-out, there are a few ways to tune in via your TV or live stream. The need-to-know details are ahead.

How to Watch The Academy Awards Red Carpet

Live red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 P.M. E.T. on Oscar Sunday. You can watch either on ABC, the ABC app, or can tune in direct for a livestream on Twitter @TheAcademy.

For the most passionate red carpet fans, you can also tune into E! or the E! app for coverage beginning as early as 1 p.m. EST for dispatches from the Dolby Theatre in L.A. The official E! Oscars red carpet coverage, with Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, will begin at 5 p.m. EST on E!

Who Is the Host?

That’s a trick question. There’s isn’t one. For the second year in a row the Academy Awards will be host-free. Instead, count on a cast of amazing presenters to provide moments of entertainment, humor, and reflection on some of the most impressive films of the year. Among the 2020 presenters are Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Maya Rudolph, and Spike Lee.

Who Is Nominated?

A few films stand out for the sheer volume of nominations they’ve received this year, including “Joker,” “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood.” However, exciting first-timers to the Academy Awards include leading actress nominee Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet” and Supporting Actress nominee Florence Pugh for “Little Women.” Additionally, the South Korean director Bong Joon-ho has been nominated for the first time for “Parasite,” the foreign film that swept up six nominations this year including for best picture.

Want more?

Rachel Brosnahan Attends Cadillac’s Oscars Party In a Hard-to-Find Louboutin Style

How to Watch the Indie Spirit Awards Red Carpet Live Stream for Free

Gabrielle Union, Billy Porter + More Stun at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards