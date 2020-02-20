How to Livestream Free the NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet + What You Need to Know

Lupita Nyong'o in Giambattista Valli at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the amazing achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, spanning film, television, music and literature. The show will air live for the first time on BET, bringing all the red carpet style and special moments to you at home on Feb. 22.

How to Watch The NAACP Images Awards Red Carpet

The livestream of the red carpet will air on BET’s Twitter account (@BET) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 22, live from Pasadena, Calif. The show itself kicks off on BET at 8 p.m. EST.

Who Is the Host?

Five-time NAACP Image Awards Winner Anthony Anderson returns to host the show for his seventh year in a row.

Who Is Nominated?

Lizzo, Billy Porter, Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett and Regina King are all up for Entertainer of the Year. “Dolemite Is My Name” and “Harriet” lead the pack of nominees for Outstanding Motion Picture, while Beyoncé’s “Homecoming: The Live Album” and Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” are both nominated for Outstanding Album.

Rihanna will receive this year’s President’s Award. Additionally, US Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis will be presented with the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony to honor for his lifetime achievements.

Who Is Performing?

H.E.R. and Skip Marley will join forces on stage along with singer-songwriter Jill Scott.

Alicia Keys, Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Lena Waithe and Michael B. Jordan, among others, are also set to make appearances throughout the night.

