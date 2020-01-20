Millie Bobby Brown Wears White, Head to Toe at the 2020 SAG Awards

Millie Bobby Brown went for an all white monochrome look on the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards red carpet tonight in Los Angeles.

Millie Bobby Brown on the SAG award red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Stranger Things” actress brought her fashion A game to another star studded award show tonight. The 15-year-old teen star kept it cool in an oversize Louis Vuitton midi-length blazer.

The long jacket featured a V-neck line, which was decorated with a diamond chain which draped across her neck. The top was tightly fitted around the star’s waist and was held together by a thick fabric belt and featured dramatic puffed up shoulders. The blazer extended down into a flowing bottom which included a long draping back and shorter front. Brown matched the look with a pair of straight leg cream tinted trousers.

On her feet, the actress sported a pair of closed toe pumps with a thin stiletto heel that elevated the star and included two thin straps which were clasped around her ankles.

She accessorized the red carpet look with some striking silver jewelry including a pair of stud earrings, a large watch and thin silver rings on her middle and pointer fingers.

