Margot Robbie Looked Playful in Plaid on the SAG Awards Red Carpet

Margot Robbie posed in a polished, plaid Chanel dress at the SAG awards tonight. The actress brought her super sleek look to the star-studded red carpet in Los Angeles.

Margot Robbie on the SAG awards Red Carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The stylish dress featured a high halter criss-cross neckline which was tied into a knot and dangled down her back. The dress also featured a fitted upper half and was tied together with a sleek chain belt, which included a black leather ribbon that was tied together in a bow at the front of the frock. The gown featured a frilly lower half which was comprised of a series of layered blue tartan ruffles that draped down to the floor.

Margot Robbie on the SAG awards Red Carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Robbie gave her look a trendy flair with a few layered chunky chains from the same fashion house, including one long, black-and-white pearl necklace.

Margot Robbie on the SAG awards Red Carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Robbie sported a pair of sleek silver open-toe pumps. The shoes featured a thick strap which ran across her footbed and one which clasped around the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s ankles.

