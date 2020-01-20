Sign up for our newsletter today!

Margot Robbie Looked Playful in Plaid on the SAG Awards Red Carpet

By Hanna McNeila
Margot Robbie, SAG awards, Red Carpet, 2020
Margot Robbie on the SAG awards Red Carpet.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Margot Robbie posed in a polished, plaid Chanel dress at the SAG awards tonight. The actress brought her super sleek look to the star-studded red carpet in Los Angeles.

The stylish dress featured a high halter criss-cross neckline which was tied into a knot and dangled down her back. The dress also featured a fitted upper half and was tied together with a sleek chain belt, which included a black leather ribbon that was tied together in a bow at the front of the frock. The gown featured a frilly lower half which was comprised of a series of layered blue tartan ruffles that draped down to the floor.

Robbie gave her look a trendy flair with a few layered chunky chains from the same fashion house, including one long, black-and-white pearl necklace.

On her feet, Robbie sported a pair of sleek silver open-toe pumps. The shoes featured a thick strap which ran across her footbed and one which clasped around the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s ankles.

