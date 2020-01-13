Kate Beckinsale Gives the Sleeve Trend Her Own Twist in a Dramatic Ruffled Gown + Jimmy Choo Heels at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Kate Beckinsale took on some of the biggest trends of the moment at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

The actress commanded attention in sparkles, wearing a Julien Macdonald gown with a pastel pink tint and a floor-length hemline. The dress featured one off-the-shoulder sleeve which was matched with extravagant ruffles on the other side that billowed on the floor behind her. The sequined top was tied together with a belt at the waist and connected to the party see-through skirt.

Kate Beckinsale on The Critcs’ Choice Award Red Carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The lower half of the dress featured a cutout that showed Beckinsale’s her fabulous footwear. She sported a pair of Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals in a metallic silver colorway. The soaring platform heels featured a thick strap along Beckinsale’s toe bed and a thin clasp around her ankles. The shoes are available to shop in an all-black colorway on Farfetch.com for $950.

A detailed look at Kate Beckinsale’s Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

The star accessorized with a pair of dangling chandelier earrings which were finished with diamond detailing and a chunky silver ring.

Joey King also dazzled the red carpet in a shiny dress, going for a full-on metallic look. She sported a gleaming silver dress which included a fitted top and flowing thin straps that were tied into bows at her shoulders. She matched the look with a pair of pointed-toe pumps in a reflective silver color. The footwear was decorated with delicate bows on the vamp. The shoes were clasped together with a strap just below the star’s ankle.

Joey King on The Critcs’ Choice Award Red Carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

