Emily Ratajkowski Gives the Little White Dress a Chic Twist With the Right Styling at Critics’ Choice Awards

By Hanna McNeila
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard at The Critics' Choice Awards.
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband took opposite approaches to the monochrome trend at the Critics’ Choice Awards tonight.

The 28-year-old supermodel brought her fashion A-game to the awards show in Santa Monica, Calif., and sported an all-white ensemble to complement her husband’s all-black look. The “I Feel Pretty” actress took to the red carpet in a white ruffled minidress that featured thin, semi-sheer draping detail that ran down her back. She completed the look with an oversized white blazer.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
For footwear, the star wore a pair of bright white sandal shoes that featured straps across the influencer’s toebed and ankles as well as a mid-height stiletto heel. She accessorized her look with a white clutch as well as a chunky silver ring with a diamond decoration.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard at The Critics’ Choice Awards.
Ratajkowski’s husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, went for a classic look. The 32-year-old wore a black crewneck shirt along with matching pants and a black blazer to polish off the look. On his feet, he wore a pair of simple black pull-on boots.

