Emily Ratajkowski Gives the Little White Dress a Chic Twist With the Right Styling at Critics’ Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband took opposite approaches to the monochrome trend at the Critics’ Choice Awards tonight.

The 28-year-old supermodel brought her fashion A-game to the awards show in Santa Monica, Calif., and sported an all-white ensemble to complement her husband’s all-black look. The “I Feel Pretty” actress took to the red carpet in a white ruffled minidress that featured thin, semi-sheer draping detail that ran down her back. She completed the look with an oversized white blazer.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard at the Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the star wore a pair of bright white sandal shoes that featured straps across the influencer’s toebed and ankles as well as a mid-height stiletto heel. She accessorized her look with a white clutch as well as a chunky silver ring with a diamond decoration.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard at The Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ratajkowski’s husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, went for a classic look. The 32-year-old wore a black crewneck shirt along with matching pants and a black blazer to polish off the look. On his feet, he wore a pair of simple black pull-on boots.

