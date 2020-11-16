×
Demi Lovato Brings the Heat in Red Sequin Number on the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

By Robyn Merrett
2020 E! People’s Choice Awards – Red Carpet
Demi Lovato brought the heat to the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday as she stepped on the red carpet in a vibrant sequin ensemble.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, who is hosting the ceremony sans audience this year, wowed in a sparkling long-sleeved, red outfit by Naeem Khan. She completed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels, which were hidden.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: 2020 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- In this image released on November 15, Demi Lovato arrives at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Demi Lovato arrives at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, wearing a red sequin jumpsuit.
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

The top of the look featured a turtleneck and puff sleeves that were cinched around the wrist. Lovato kept the bold theme going by pairing the outfit with red jewels and fiery orange makeup. The star’s hair was styled in loose waves flowing down to her waist, making the look all the more dramatic.

Lovato announced she would be the show’s 2020 host back in October after E! News tweeted: “We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th?”

She replied: “idk… maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!? #PCAs” alongside several emojis.

This year’s E! PCAs will broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Ca. The ceremony will honor Jennifer Lopez with the People’s Icon Award and Tyler Perry with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award. Tracee Ellis Ross will receive the Fashion Icon Award.

Musical duo Chloe x Halle is set to perform as well as Justin Bieber, who just performed at the 2020 CMA Awards last week.

Celebrities Addison Rae, Alison Brie, Armie Hammer, Bebe Rexha, Christina Hendricks, Jameela Jamil, Kathryn Hahn, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Carson, Tiffany Haddish and Tyler, the Creator will hit the stage as presenters at this year’s show.

To see more of the night’s red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery.

