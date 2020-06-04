Cordwainers Reveals Winners of its National Footwear Student of the Year Awards

A shoe designed by Clara Nordenhok which has won first prize in the Cordwainers National Footwear Student Designer of the Year competition.

The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers has revealed the winners of its National Footwear Student of the Year Awards.

The competition is open to students studying at British universities that offer footwear design courses. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, applicants submitted their portfolios digitally.

The traditional livery company, one of the oldest in London, tasked students with designing an “innovative and marketable” shoe.

The first prize was awarded to Clara Nordenhok a student at London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London.

The second prize went to Ellie Gray of De Montfort University, and third to Jiwon Joung from De Montfort University.

Liina Vreimann from London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London, received a runner-up prize. Prizes total around $15,000.

“What incredible work. We thoroughly enjoyed going through all your submissions. This is a time when students need to be even more determined and resourceful, whether it’s exploring and joining discussions online or entering our competition. In such difficult circumstances, you delivered,” said Katie Greenyer, chair of the judging panel and creative director of Pentland Brands, in an address to the students.

In addition to Greenyer, members of the 2020 judging panel include FN editorial director Michael Atmore, designers Charlotte Olympia Dellal and Beatrix Ong and Joachim Sedelmeier, Paul Smith’s head of design for shoes.

“We are delighted by the generosity of footwear and fashion industry players who are sharing their expertise and knowledge more freely than ever before,” Greenyer said. “The Cordwainers National Footwear Student of the Year Awards give students the chance to demonstrate their abilities to key shoe industry players, including our prestigious judges.”

A cordwainer is an old fashioned British term for a shoemaker. It is derived from the word ‘cornwain,’ which is a goatskin leather from Cordoba in Spain. The Company’s motto is ‘Corio et Arte’ which means ‘Leather and Art’ in Latin.