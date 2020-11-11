×
How to Watch the 2020 CMA Awards Red Carpet

By Robyn Merrett
53rd Annual CMA Awards – Arrivals
Eric Decker + Jessie James Decker
Morgan Evans + Kelsea Ballerini
Mike Fisher + Carrie Underwood
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Get ready to celebrate country’s biggest night this Wednesday. Your favorite stars are coming together for the 2020 Country Music Association Awards to honor the best songs, albums and achievements of the past year.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, guests will be seated at socially distanced tables. However, it is sure to be a night to remember.

Keep reading below to find everything you need to know about the 54th annual CMA Awards.

How to Watch the Award Show

The 2020 CMA Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The ceremony can also be viewed at ABC.com. or on the ABC app through a participating TV provider account. The show will be held at the Music City Center in Nashville. See all the looks and view the pre-show for free on ABC News Live at 6 p.m. ET.

Who Is the Host?

Reba McEntire will host the awards show for the fifth time alongside Darius Rucker.

Reba McEntire at the 2016 CMA Awards.
Who Is Nominated?

Miranda Lambert leads the pack with seven nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Crocs collaborator Luke Combs has received six nominations while Maren Morris is up for five awards.

Carrie Underwood is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Justin Bieber has received his first CMA nod. Bieber has been nominated for Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “10,000 Hours” featuring Dan + Shay.

Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen are all up for New Artist of the Year as Thomas Rhett has been nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year.

Other categories include, Vocal Group of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year and Musician of the Year.

Who Is Performing?

Chris Stapleton and Charles Kelley are among the many stars slated to perform at this year’s show. Lady A, Gabby Barrett, Charlie Puth, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church will also take the stage.

Chris Stapleton at the 2017 CMA Awards.
