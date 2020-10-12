How to Watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Livestream for Free

Get ready for a night of music and more because the Billboard Music Awards are back. Following a postponement earlier in the year, the biggest names in the music industry are ready to take the stage once more — from a safe, social distance of course.

From Kelly Clarkson to Post Malone and DaBaby, read on to find everything you need to know about the upcoming 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

How to Watch the Award Show

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air live at from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 14 on NBC. The series will also stream at nbc.com/live and will be available on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock on Oct. 15. Peacock offers a free baseline membership with additional free trials for its higher membership tiers available as well.

Drake at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

Who Is the Host?

Kelly Clarkson returns to host the show for her third year in a row.

Kelly Clarkson at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

Who Is Nominated?

Post Malone leads the nominees with 16 different nods in 15 different categories. Lil Nas X follows suit with 13 nominations, right ahead of Billy Eilish and Khalid both with 12 awards up for grabs. For the coveted title of Top Artist, the nominees are Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Khalid and Post Malone. Lizzo, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Roddy Ricch are the group up for Top New Artist as well.

There are also three fan-voted categories for the 2020 show, all of which will be decided on TikTok, the show’s primary voting platform this year. Additionally, Garth Brooks will be receiving a special Icon Award during the awards show.

Taylor Swift at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

Who Is Performing?

Brandy will be making her Billboard Music Awards debut, leading the impressive list of performers. Other musicians taking the virtual stage include Demi Lovato, Bad Bunny, Sia, Post Malone, BTS and more major names to come.