Rihanna Returns to the FNAAs With Collaborator of the Year Award: ‘We Can’t Wait to Give You More’

Rihanna was back on the virtual stage tonight at the FNAAs, four years after accepting her first honor.

Rihanna literally stole the show when she came to the 2016 Footwear News Achievement Awards to accept Shoe of the Year win for her Puma slide.

Tonight she held her encore, this time as CEO and artistic director of her Fenty brand to accept the award for Collaborator of the Year, alongside creative partners Amina Muaddi and Jahleel Weaver.

“Thank you so much for having us be a part of this year’s award ceremony. I would like to thank Amina of course for being a part of this award, a part of this collaboration,” the music artist and entrepreneur said in her acceptance video, clad in a ’90s-esque lime green fuzzy hat, sunglasses and matching faux-fur zip-up. “Jahleel, my deputy sheriff, thank you so much for everything you do, for pushing forward everything that is a part of our brand.”

Rihanna with her Collaborator of the Year award. CREDIT: Courtesy

The star appeared onscreen alongside her collaborators to talk about what makes a collaboration great, particularly this one, which dropped its second capsule in November.

“It has to come with this respect and trust of allowing someone to take you to places that you might not have necessarily thought of going before, I think that is the foundation for really any good collaboration,” said Weaver, Rihanna’s stylist and deputy creative director of Fenty.

Jahleel Weaver accepting his award for Collaborator of the Year with Rihanna and Amina Muaddi. CREDIT: Courtesy

“For me it was very important to take the elements that characterized Fenty and Rihanna’s personality and style and filter my own feminine aesthetic through it,” added Muaddi.

Amina Muaddi on winning Collaborator of the Year: “Not a lot of people can say they share an award with Rihanna, so this one definitely has a special place in my heart.” CREDIT: Courtesy

“This is for the culture, this is for the kids. This is for all of our customers, our clientele, and our community. We love you guys and we can’t wait to continue building this,” said Rihanna later on in her speech. “We’re so honored to have this and we can’t wait to see if we can keep knocking this out year after year.”