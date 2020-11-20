The American Music Awards are back. Get ready to celebrate your favorite artists, their talents as well as some new and rising stars on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The big night will be filled with exciting performances, touching tributes and major fashion moments.

Keep reading below to find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 American Music Awards.

How to Watch the Award Show?

The 2020 AMAs will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. You can stream the show through ABC.com/watch-live with a cable subscription. Fans also can view the show through Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, both of which offer free trials for first-time users.

The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions.

Watch on FN

GET 👏 READY 👏 the @AMAs are bringing you all the awards and performances in style. Hosted by the one and only @tarajiphenson, November 22 at 8|7c on ABC. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/eU1IlR01SU — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 12, 2020

Who Is the Host?

Actress Taraji P. Henson will host the 2020 American Music Awards.

Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives on the Red carpet at 2016 American Music Awards. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Of the gig, Henson shared: “The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans. I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host — and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Who Is Nominated?

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are in the lead this year as both artists have received eight nominations, including Artist of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion is up for five awards, making her the most-nominated female artist this year. Her nods include, New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year alongside Cardi B for their breakout track “WAP.”

Cardi B on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominee DaBaby all earned four nominations.

First-timer Doja Cat also received four nominations, including Favorite Music Video for “Say So” and Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B.

Who Is Performing?

Popular ’90s group Bell Biv DeVoe will perform their mega hits “Poison” and “Do Me.” Nelly and singer-shoe designer Katy Perry, who recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, will also perform.

Shawn Mendes at the 2017 American Music Awards. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Other performers include: Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, BTS, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.