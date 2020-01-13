Vans Celebrates Valentine’s Day With an LGBTQ+ Inclusive Collection

Vans has released a new collection just in time for Valentine’s Day. The skateboarding lifestyle brand’s lovethemed line “I Heart” is about LGBTQ+ inclusion and is full of rainbow and heart designs.

Vans “I Heart” Collection Slip-Ons. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The collection, which is available now at Vans.com, includes new patterns on the classic silhouettes including the Era, Slip-On and Sk8-Hi. Each of the new styles are decked out in red and white to keep with the theme of the upcoming holiday; they have the slogan “I heart boys, I heart girls” printed across the canvas upper, sole and laces. The price ranges from $55-$65.

Vans “I Heart” Collection Era.

The collection also has something for the young Vans fans. The range offers sneakers in children’s sizes, including a pair of black slip-ons with a red trim and a rainbow heart on the canvas upper of the shoes as well as a pair of white Style 23 sneakers with rainbow colored velcro straps and small rainbow hearts printed along the sides.

Vans “I Heart” Collection Slip-On Children’s sizes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The brand also released an LGBTQ+ themed collection last year in celebration of Pride Month. The Love Pack included slip-ons and Sk8-Hi sneakers with the word “love” printed in different colors and languages. Vans also donated $50,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the world’s largest organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to young people in the LGBTQ+ community.

