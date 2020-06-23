Nike’s Innovative Air Zoom BB NXT Fights Fatigue With Enhanced Energy Return

Nike’s upcoming basketball sneaker release, the Nike Air Zoom BB NXT, features brand new footwear technology to enhance performance and push beyond the boundaries of basketball footwear innovation.

Nike Air Zoom BB NXT ‘RAWTHENTIC’ colorway CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The shoes aim to improve energy return and complement the evolution of the game and its athletes. “We now have athletes that are ‘positionless’ and generate the values of all positions of court” Klein said. “Within the NBA alone these position-less athletes face a grueling journey, starting with the offseason training, then preseason, and into the 82-game season, playoffs, Finals. Fatigue is the enemy and endurance is the goal.”

Nike Air Zoom BB NXT ‘DANGEROUS’ colorway CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To help players maintain energy at critical moments in the game, the shoes feature a unified system of full-length REACT foam, plate and Nike Air Zoom pods.

Air Zoom BB NXT CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The three leading performance-driven benefits of the shoes are outstanding energy return, optimized cushioning and strength. The Specific innovations include Exposed Nike React foam under the heel which provides a soft responsive sensation this is complimented by a thin plate which is positioned above the foam to provide torsional rigidity. The Air Zoom pods are positioned under the ball of the foot to continually absorb energy and provides great responsiveness.

Nike Air Zoom BB NXT design CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The top half of the shoe includes a lightweight mesh upper with a textured print that provides support and durability where athletes need it and a plush foam tongue and padded collar with a notch to support the Achilles tendon.

Nike Air Zoom BB NXT ‘RAWTHENTIC’ colorway CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The revolutionary shoes come in two colorways. The black and green “Dangerous” colorway will be released on July 25 in North America and July 2 in Greater China. The white “Rawthentic” colorway is set to be released in North America in September.