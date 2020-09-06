Miley Cyrus Sparkles in a Black Minidress & Shiny Pumps at BBC Live Lounge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Miley Cyrus went straight from a killer VMA performance to a soulful Live Lounge session with BBC. Dressed in a sequined black mini dress, Cyrus performed her latest single “Midnight Sky” complete with tall lit candles and a red carpet.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer opted for a pair of sleek black high heels similar in style to Saint Laurent’s Anja pointed-toe pumps. Cyrus topped the outfit off with her signature silver cross body chains, stacked silver bracelets and rings and a pair of dangly earrings.

Currently, Cyrus’s “Midnight Sky” is ranked number one on iTunes in the U.K.

The “Hannah Montana” alumna is best known for her hit albums and box office films in addition to dipping her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

