North West Teaches Her Sister How to Make a Peace Sign in Yeezy Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos of her daughters on Instagram today. In the shots, her oldest daughter North, 7, tries to teach Chicago, 2, how to make a peace sign.

North dressed in a pair of flashy camouflage overalls paired with a beige t-shirt. For shoes, she opted for a familiar pair of Yeezy slides from her dad, Kanye West’s, footwear line. Her “Earth Brown” slides feature a subdued monochromatic finish and are built to be lightweight. Retailing for $245, the slip on shoe is equipped with exaggerated flex grooves for enhanced traction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Watch on FN

To Buy: Yeezy Slides in “Earth Brown,” $154-$200

Chicago, on the other hand, looked ready to take on a tennis match, wearing a black leotard and black gym shorts paired Adidas Yeezy Boosts.

Puma makes a similar pair in its RS-X 3 Puzzle Little Kids’ style, which features a mesh upper with suede and leather overlays and a lightweight PU midsole for cushioning. The sneakers have a rubber outsole to make for better traction and grip and retail for $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: RS-X 3 Puzzle Little Kids’ Shoes, $70

This isn’t the first time that North has worn shoes from her dad’s Yeezy line. In August, she took a shopping trip to her mom’s closet wearing the Yeezy Foam Runners in the “Aarat” colorway. The shoes, which are made of harvested algae foam have been compared to Croc’s classic clog but it’s unique silhouette has become a popular shoe with it’s never-before-seen accents and striking divergence from traditional sneaker lines. Each pair resells for anywhere between $550 and $721 on StockX.

Chicago also has a pair of Yeezy slides, only hers are in the “Bone” colorway. The infant silhouette style has a distinctive shark-tooth sole and a thick upper band finished with an adjustable back strap for stability. The two-year-old wore the pair for a photoshoot with North back in August.

Earlier this summer, North celebrated her 7th birthday with a Western-themed party in Wyoming. North looked stylish in Ugg boots and a neon green cow-print dress as she rode a horse with her mom. Chicago got in on the fun, too, wearing a little red dress paired with mini round-toe cowboy boots detailed with pull-tabs and Western stitching.