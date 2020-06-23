Converse Teams Up With Scooby Doo for a Groovy Sneaker Collab

Converse brings a nostalgic twist to its latest collaboration. The brand has teamed up with the on-screen fan favorite, Scooby Doo. The new Chuck Taylor All Stars sneakers bring the characters to life with lovable Scooby Doo prints on a range of classic silhouettes.

The collection is available now at Converse retail stores and on Converse.com. The low-top sneakers are being sold for $60 while the high-tops range from $65-$110.

Converse x Scooby Doo High Top CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The shoes, which are available in low-top and high-top silhouettes include vivid graphics of classic scenes and signature catchphrases. The white high-top features a print of Shaggy and Scooby on one side and the story’s villains on the other. Other prints include a black canvas, which is printed with the graphics of the whole Mystery Inc. gang along with images of ghosts and all the classic sayings from the animated series, including “Zoinks!” “Ruh-Roh” and “Yikes” all of which glow in the dark.

Converse x Scooby Doo Low Top CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The low-top prints feature Scooby and the gang on both sides of the sneaker, on one side the gang appears happy and smiling and on the other they look fearful. All of the shoes include a custom Scooby dog tag lace keeper as well as the classic rubber outsole and lightweight canvas upper.

Converse x Scooby Doo toddler sizes CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The shoes also come in sizes for the whole family. The toddler sizes include velcro straps and special screen printed graphics. You can also complete the look with Scooby apparel to match. The line includes white, yellow and green graphic T-shirts and a black printed hoodie.