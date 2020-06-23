Air Jordan 14 Inspired by Chicago Bulls Set to Be Released in July

Air Jordan fans can mark their calendars for the new Air Jordan 14 “Gym Red” release, which is scheduled to drop on July 2.

The Air Jordan 14 sneaker style is known to be the last shoe that Michael Jordan wore while playing for the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 NBA season, where he attained his sixth and final NBA championship. Although the silhouette has resurfaced on a few occasions in the past 20 years since the iconic victory, the new and improved edition includes a fresh design.

Air Jordan 14 in Gym Red CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The shoe features a Chicago Bulls-inspired color scheme and pairs a red upper with a black lining and white on the heel, mudguard, toe box, tongue and insole. The sneakers are set to be released on the Nike SNKRS app at 7 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers and will be sold for $190.

Air Jordan 14 in Gym Red CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In other Jordan news, Off-White founder Virgil Abloh is auctioning off a signed pair of his unreleased Air Jordan 4 collaboration, which made its debut during his high-end brand’s fall ’20 show in Paris in February, with proceeds going to charities The Black Curriculum and Inquest UK.