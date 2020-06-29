Get Ready For Mesh and Patchwork Superstars as Adidas x Pharrell Plan to Drop a New Collab in July

It’s time to mark your calendars because Pharrell is about to make another splash in the sneaker industry with his latest Adidas collab. The collaborators are set to release their new collection of Superstar Sneakers on Friday July 3 at 10:00 am EDT. The shoes will be sold on the Adidas website for $140.

Pharrell x Adidas Superstar ‘Cloud White/Bold Gold/Light Purple’ CREDIT: Adidas

The new superstars arrive with updated materials and feature a patchwork design with a multi-color knit upper. They will be sold in two colorways: “Cloud White/Bold Gold/Light Purple” and “Core Black/Tech Purple/Legacy Purple.” Both colorways feature a reflective lace closure, textile upper and rubber outsole along with a “Human Race” graphic on the heel cap.

The “Core Black” colorway features a light purple tongue and a darker purple patch which lines the rubber outer-sole on one side and a blue, purple and gray patch that lines the other side. The “Cloud White” colorway includes a yellow fabric patch on one side and pastel green, dark green and black on the other.

Pharrell x Adidas Superstar ‘Cloud Black/Tech Purple Legacy Purple’

Pharrell x Adidas Superstar ‘Cloud Black/Tech Purple Legacy Purple’ CREDIT: Adidas

Pharrell has come full circle with his partnership with Adidas, one of the first efforts as collaborators was the Unisex “Supercolor Superstar Pack” in 2015, which featured the brand’s signature Superstar sneaker in 50 colors. Each of the supercolor shoes included a printed insole designed by Pharell.