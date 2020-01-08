How J-Lo’s Workout Looks Are Driving Athleisure Purchases

When Jennifer Lopez wears something to the gym, shoppers want to buy it.

According to data released today by global fashion search platform Lyst, searches for “metallic leggings” spiked by 33% in the 24 hours after J-Lo was photographed in rose gold Beyond Yoga leggings this December.

Lopez is often photographed in gym attire, lately favoring her The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers to team with leggings from brands such as Beyond Yoga, Niyama Sol and Carbon38. High shine and coated leggings in general have gotten a boost on Lyst, with searches for “black coated leggings” spiking by 250% since mid-November.

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in Miami on Dec. 11. CREDIT: Splash News

In general, interest in workout gear is on the rise among Lyst users. The platform says searches for activewear items have gone up 59% since the beginning of 2020. The yoga category in particular has also gotten a boost over the past two years, with searches for yoga-related gear jumping by 42% during that time frame.

Across the fashion and athletic wear industries, many brands are seeking to become more eco-friendly, and in a 2019 survey from CGS, more than two-thirds of consumers said they consider sustainability when making purchasing choices. Eco-consciousness also seems to be increasingly on the mind of Lyst users: Searches for “sustainable activewear” have hit an all-time high, up 151% year over the year, coinciding with a jump in searches for “recycled” or “sustainable” sneakers.

Sustainable brand Veja’s Condor sneaker. CREDIT: Veja

Read the full Lyst Activewear 2020 report here.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Is the Most Influential Dresser of 2019, According to Lyst

Lyst Index: Bottega Veneta’s Sandals Are the Most Searched Shoes

This Is How Much Today’s Shoppers Are Spending on a New Pair of Sneakers