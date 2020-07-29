Birkenstock’s Arizona Sandal Is the World’s Hottest Shoe, According to Lyst

Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals are the hottest shoes in the world for the second quarter, according to Lyst.

Searches for the two-strap sandal, which retails for $100, spiked by 225% over the quarter, according to the global fashion search platform — with many retailers selling out of the style.

While apparel and shoes sales overall fell amid the coronavirus pandemic, Birkenstock Americans CEO David Kahan told FN in May that the company’s “online search metrics have never been higher, and our social media and editorial mentions have been amazing.”

Kahan cited the support of celebrities ranging from Reese Witherspoon to Ellen DeGeneres to Kanye West — and posited that the company’s tried-and-true sandals might resonate better with stuck-at-home consumers than a more trend-forward silhouette.

“When times are uncertain, people look for products that give them a degree of certainty,” he noted. “Look at iconic products like Stan Smith, Adidas, Nike Air Force One. They [offer] an emotionally satisfying purchase — you feel good about buying them.”

What’s more, Birkenstock has in recent years collaborated with labels such as Valentino, Rick Owens and Proenza Schouler to catch the eye of the fashion crowd. And the Germany-based company’s Arizona fits right in with the current “ugly” sandal trend — which has seen fashionistas embracing orthopedic-looking and sport-leaning comfort styles.

The Birkenstock Arizona was the only shoe to make the top 10 hottest women’s products. On the men’s end, another double-strap sandal made the list, a luxurious style from Brunello Cucinelli. The silhouette saw a 41% increase in searches for the quarter.

Just as the lockdown period led to increased demand for the Birkenstock Arizona, it also caused a 106% overall spike in demand for loungewear and activewear, according to Lyst. The surge in activewear led Nike to nab the title of hottest brand in the world — marking the first time that a non-luxury brand snagged the top spot since the Lyst Index began in 2017. Off-White was named the world’s second hottest brand after three straight quarters at No. 1, while Gucci snagged the No. 3 spot.

To compile its quarterly index, Lyst analyzes the online shopping behavior of more than 9 million consumers a month searching across 12,000 designers and stores online. The company looks at search data from Lyst and Google, along with brand and product social media mentions and engagement statistics over a three-month period.

View the full Lyst Q2 Index here.