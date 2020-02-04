Amina Muaddi’s Sandals Are the World’s Hottest Shoes, According to Lyst

Amina Muaddi’s Gila glitter crystal sandals are the world’s hottest women’s shoes, according to Lyst.

The shoes ranked as the No. 2 most-searched women’s product on the fashion search platform’s fourth quarter index of the world’s hottest fashion brands and products, coming in second to Gucci’s GG logo belt. It was Muaddi’s first time making the index, with Lyst queries for her products rising by 73% in October and November.

Amina Muaddi Glinda sandals. CREDIT: Browns

While Gucci was founded in the 1920s, Muaddi’s brand origins are much more recent. The designer launched her eponymous label in summer 2018, earning FN’s 2018 Launch of the Year honor a few months later. In December 2019, she was crowned FN’s Designer of the Year, having gained widespread popularity among the Instagram and celebrity set, with famous wearers including Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa.

Kendall Jenner steps out in Amina Muaddi Gilda sandals in New York in June 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Muaddi’s signature martini glass-shaped heels have even caught the eye of Rihanna. The two designers are now in business: As a freelance project, Muaddi is designing footwear for Rihanna’s LVMH-parented Fenty label. After Muaddi announced her Rihanna team-up, searches for her shoes spiked by 50% on Lyst.

Rihanna wears Amina Muaddi Naima sandals to go clubbing in Barbados on April 27. CREDIT: Splash News

Other shoes to make Lyst’s list of the top 10 hottest women’s products include Dr. Martens Farylle ribbon lace chunky leather boots, at No. 8, and Ugg’s Scuffette II slippers, at No. 9.

Meanwhile, Off-White held steady quarter-over-quarter as the world’s No. 1 hottest brand, with Gucci landing the No. 2 spot and Balenciaga ranking No. 3.

