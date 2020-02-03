The Materials Show Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Materials Shows in Portland and Boston see vendors gather from across the globe to showcase the latest in materials innovation.

Concerns over the deadly coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has led to the postponement of two trade shows produced by American Events.

In an email obtained by FN, founder Hisham Muhareb announced that American Events will suspend the NE Materials Show scheduled for Feb. 5 and 6 in Boston as well as the NW Materials Show scheduled Feb. 12 and 13 in Portland, Ore. — both events expected to attract scores of attendees from China. The decision, according to the company, was borne out of fears of the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 17,300 people globally and killed at least 362.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with our friends and colleagues in China and elsewhere who are directly affected by the coronavirus,” Muhareb and his wife, Kari, wrote. “We are committed to the safety of our clients and partners. We apologize for any inconvenience and will share updates once we are able to reschedule these events.”

Related The Materials Show Preps for Major Debut in Europe in May Sustainability & Smart Tech Dominate the NE Materials Show Première Vision Makes Major U.S. Move, Set to Launch New Sports Show in Portland

Industry leaders continue to keep a close eye on China in the wake of the outbreak, which was elevated last week to a public health emergency of international concern.

Although the Première Vision Sports Show will be held as planned on Feb. 12 and 13, the team said that it regrets being unable to host attendees and partners coming from China: “Due to the recent decision of the U.S. Department of Health, we feel very sorry we cannot welcome our Chinese friends for this edition.”

The activewear-focused event was expected to take place in partnership with The Materials Show, the biannual fair devoted to high-performance footwear and its associated materials and components. With more than 500 exhibitors and 2,000 attendees annually, the show has been known to attract brands like Nike, New Balance and Timberland.

“Despite the postponement of the NW Materials Show, and after very careful consideration, our decision has been to go ahead with our event — in the firm desire to support all the human and financial investments you have already put in place to promote your collections and further your business development,” the Première Vision team wrote.

Want more?

The Materials Show Preps for Major Debut in Europe in May

Sustainability and Smart Tech Dominate the NE Materials Show

Première Vision Makes Major U.S. Move, Set to Launch New Sports Show in Portland