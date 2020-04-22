APL Produces & Donates Face Shields to California Health-Care Workers, Customers

APL has joined in the fight against COVID-19. The athletic brand announced on Tuesday that it has produced and began distributing face shields to medical and essential workers across the state of California.

Made in Los Angeles, APL’s face shields are manufactured from optically clear, recyclable PET polyester plastic and is reusable as long as the surfaces are disinfected after each wear. So far, the brand has donated 2,500 of the PPE to Keck Hospital of USC and will be donating an additional 2,500 to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center, and Erewhon Markets, among other organizations in California. (Brothers and brand co-founders Ryan and Adam Goldston noted that the shields are designed to be worn over a mask to offer another layer of protection.)

In addition, customers who purchase shoes on APL’s website will also receive the personal protection shield with each order while supplies last. ⁣

APL personal protective gear is made in the U.S. CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

“To all the essential workers (medical, grocery, logistical, etc.) who are working tirelessly to keep the world as healthy and as safe as possible, I want to thank you,” posted Ryan Goldston on Instagram.

“We are all deeply appreciative, grateful, and thankful for you,” Adam Goldston also posted, “Our shields are made to be worn over your mask to offer another level of protection if you must leave your home… Stay safe, stay positive and keep moving at home.”



APL joins Adidas, Nike and other big-name brands, that have produced face shields for health-care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.