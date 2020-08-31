Tommy Hilfiger Wants to Make Products ‘Fully Circular’ in Ambitious Sustainability Program

Tommy Hilfiger is embarking on a new and ambitious sustainability program.

The American fashion label has announced the launch of “Make It Possible,” an initiative that sees the company commit to hitting two dozen targets centered on circularity and inclusivity. Among those goals, it seeks to make its products “fully circular”; “operate with sensitivity” to climate change, land use and chemical pollution; become more inclusive and “completely accessible” to all shoppers; and create equal access to opportunities within the company.

“As our brand has evolved over the years, driven by this inclusive spirit, so has our commitment to social and environmental sustainability,” the designer Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement. “With ‘Make it Possible,’ we will go even further with our commitment. We’re working towards our vision with the entire organization focused on it, and while we’re not there yet, we are going to get there.”

According to the brand, the program follows parent PVH Corp.’s “Forward Fashion” strategy — a set of 15 priorities designed to generate zero waste, carbon emissions and hazardous chemicals, while ensuring that 100% of its products and packaging are ethically and sustainably sourced.

To date, Tommy Hilfiger shared that more than 80% of its designers have been trained on circular design strategies. It also plans to include 50% more sustainable styles in its spring ’21 collection — double the number of items from its spring ’20 line presented in October.

“In these times of health, human, environmental and economic crisis, we share a responsibility to find innovative solutions that will encourage inclusivity and build a more circular future,” said Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “Tommy Hilfiger has a decades-long track record for driving a more sustainable future — including pioneering low impact denim processes, championing water stewardship and creating more inclusive collections. ‘Make it Possible’ is one way we will work together to make a meaningful and lasting contribution towards a better fashion industry.”

Over the past several years, Tommy Hilfiger has ramped up its efforts in environmental and social work: Four years ago, the brand launched its Adaptive line to make dressing easier for adults and children with disabilities, and in 2018, it introduced the Fashion Frontier Challenge aimed at supporting startups that promote “positive change” through sustainable and inclusive business solutions.

More recently, in May, the designer debuted the People’s Place Program in an attempt to advance the representation of black, indigenous and people of color in the fashion and creative industries. It initially pledged $5 million in annual funding for the next three years, as well as vowed to diversify its talent pipeline and focus on collaborations that amplify minority talent.