Timberland Reveals Powerful Earth Day Message: ‘Caring Is No Longer Enough’

Timberland has committed to planting 50 million trees over the next five years.

Timberland has a new message for outdoor adventurers with Earth Day here: “Caring Is No Longer Enough.”

The New Hampshire-based company revealed an open letter to nature today that references the current health crisis that has forced people to stay indoors, keeping us from enjoying the places we once explored. The letter, which is narrated in the voice of a child, promises that mankind will “treat you better than we ever did before” when we’re allowed to return.

“With this Earth Day video, we hope to inspire people around the world to be heroes for nature and protect what we love,” Timberland VP of global marketing Argu Secilmis said in a statement. “We all need to promise to do better, with the understanding that our actions can make a real difference for the future of our planet. Caring is no longer enough.”

The video, which is part of Timberland’s greater “Nature Needs Heroes” campaign that launched in September 2019, is now live on the brand’s website and social media channels.

The VF Corp.-owned company also released its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report today, which shows how it has performed in terms of offering better product, building stronger communities and working toward a greener world.

The report outlines several goals for 2020 and assesses how the brand performed in each separate goal for 2019. For example, Timberland said it wants to have 100% of its footwear include at least one material containing recycled, organic or renewable content. The amount of footwear in 2019 to achieve this was 68%, the report states.

It also shows that Timberland has already met some of its goals, such as its plan to plant 10 million trees cumulatively since 2001 by years end. The report states that it hit 10.7 million trees planted by end of 2019.