Lane Eight Wants to Offer You a ‘Vacation for Your Feet’ With Its New ‘Sand & Sea’ Pack

Lane Eight is continuing its sustainability mission with its upcoming “Sand & Sea” pack.

The stylish athletic footwear company is set to deliver two colorways of its Trainer AD 1 that are “inspired by the sunny beach holidays that we’re left to daydream about through 2020” and likens the experience wearing them to a “vacation for your feet.”

The shoes feature monochromatic uppers — one in “Pink Sand” and the other in “Deep Blue” — that sit atop white sole units. The hues, according to Lane Eight, are meant to resemble the soft pink sand and clear blue water of a “dream vacation in the sun.”

From a technology and material standpoint, these shoes are made with the same components as other Trainer AD 1 iterations, which includes several sustainable elements.

For instance, the looks come equipped with algae-based plush Bloom midsoles, which Lane Eight said returns 31.5 liters of fresh water back to the environment and removes 64 cubic meters of carbon from the atmosphere. Also, the shoes feature abrasion-resistant uppers with vegan microfiber overlays and recycled knit and polyester yarn made with 11 plastic bottles.

Watch on FN

The Lane Eight Trainer AD 1 “Sand & Sea” pack is available now via Laneeight.com. It is available in both men’s and women’s sizing and retails for $95.

The “Pink Sand” colorway of the Lane Eight Trainer AD 1 from the “Sand & Sea” pack. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lane Eight