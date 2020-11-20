Sustainability Matters: Superga Launches Its First Organic Collection With Eco-Friendly Updates on Classics + More News

Nov. 17, 2020: Superga is working to reduce its carbon footprint with its first-ever Organic Collection. The line includes the brand’s classic 2790, 2750 and 2490 styles done in eco-friendly materials sourced from local suppliers. The pairs are made with a blend of organic cotton and natural hemp, topped off with organic threads, a 50% recycled rubber sole and natural cork insole. The styles are available for purchase at Superga stores, Superga-USA.com and select retail locations. Prices range from $85 to $100.

Nov. 17, 2020: Newly founded non-profit organization Fashion Makes Change is out to make the fashion industry more equitable and eco-friendly. The company will serve as a bridge between brands, non-profits, consumers and supporting industries to drive environmental and social change, including empowering the women who work within the industry’s supply chain. Beginning in March, a range of international fashion brands will give shoppers the option to “round-up” their purchases or donate when shopping online. Proceeds will be donated to the Empower@Work Collaborative, a platform that supports gender equity and the education of female workers in global supply chains. The first activation will launch on March 8th, International Women’s Day.

Nov. 12, 2020: Online thrift shop Goodfair, which sources pre-loved clothing items and repurposes them into affordably priced bundles for shoppers, has expanded into footwear. The eco-friendly company now offers lightly worn shoes for women in eight categories — including sneakers, boots and heels — that are available to purchase through build your own bundle multi-packs on Goodfair.com. Customers can purchase two pairs from each category for $60, with styles being restocked daily.

