Sustainability Matters: Adidas Remixes Its Free Hiker With Recycled Parley Ocean Plastic + More

March 3, 2020: Although introduced through its running footwear, the Adidas and Parley for the Oceans partnership eventually made its way to the outdoor side of the Three Stripes’ business. And the latest work from the two utilized the acclaimed Free Hiker silhouette. The adventure-ready Adidas Outdoor Free Hiker Parley is available now via Adidas.com in different colorways for men and women and retails for $200. The eco-friendly look — made with recycled Parley ocean plastic — was created with all-day comfort in mind, featuring Adidas’ plush Boost cushioning. It was also built with water-repelling Primeknit uppers and grippy Continental rubber outsoles.

Adidas Outdoor Free Hiker Parley. CREDIT: Adidas Outdoor

Recent Highlights From Sustainability Matters

Feb. 24, 2020: Dior has partnered with the Musée du Louvre in Paris to start restorations on the historic Jardin des Tuileries, as reported by WWD. The brand is set to finance multiple projects from 2020 through 2024 to help revitalize the iconic gardens, commencing with reopening the wooded area to the northeast of the property. Dior is set to display its women’s ready-to-wear fall ’20 collection in the park during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 25. The joint efforts with the Louvre are the brand’s latest step in helping to preserve the environment, following the replanting of over 160 trees across Paris after they were used as decor in the Dior spring’ 20 show.

Models walk in Dior’s spring ’20 ready-to-wear show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Feb. 19, 2020: Teva is now making its signature straps out of recycled plastic. The initiative kicks off this year as part of Teva’s Strap In To Freedom campaign. The straps will use traceable, verifiable, plastic that uses Repreve yarn, sourced from more than 9 million plastic bottles, or 172 tons of plastic, that were kept out of landfills in 2020 alone. The straps will be used across all product categories. According to Anders Bergstrom, general manager, “We are committed to improving our practices and creating product with higher social and environmental standards that minimize our overall environmental impact. We believe we have an obligation to do our part in creating product that is mindful of the environment and this is only the beginning. We have a long road ahead but are dedicated to creating a sustainable footprint.”

