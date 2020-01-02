Sustainability Matters: PVH Gives $1M to Fordham University for Corporate Responsibility Program + More

Jan. 2, 2020: PVH Corp. has pledged to donate $1 million to the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University to establish an academic hub for the study of corporate responsibility and sustainability. The partnership is designed to advance relationships between the fashion industry and academia to enhance sustainability curriculum and convene global thought leaders. PVH chairman and CEO Manny Chirico graduated from the Gabelli School of Business and currently sits on the Board of Trustees of the University. “This partnership demonstrates PVH and Fordham’s shared commitment to educate the future by harnessing the power of corporate responsibility for both financial successes and societal impact,” said Chirico in a statement.

Want more?

Sustainability Matters: December 2019

How VF Corp. Plans to Lead the Shoe Industry on Sustainability

Sergio Rossi CEO Talks Manufacturing Plant’s Potential, Asia and Sustainability