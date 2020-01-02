Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sustainability Matters: PVH Gives $1M to Fordham University for Corporate Responsibility Program + More

By FN Staff
FN Staff

FN Staff

More Stories By FN

View All
Fordham University Gabelli School of Business
Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business

Jan. 2, 2020: PVH Corp. has pledged to donate $1 million to the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University to establish an academic hub for the study of corporate responsibility and sustainability. The partnership is designed to advance relationships between the fashion industry and academia to enhance sustainability curriculum and convene global thought leaders. PVH chairman and CEO Manny Chirico graduated from the Gabelli School of Business and currently sits on the Board of Trustees of the University. “This partnership demonstrates PVH and Fordham’s shared commitment to educate the future by harnessing the power of corporate responsibility for both financial successes and societal impact,” said Chirico in a statement. 

Want more?

Sustainability Matters: December 2019

How VF Corp. Plans to Lead the Shoe Industry on Sustainability

Sergio Rossi CEO Talks Manufacturing Plant’s Potential, Asia and Sustainability

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad