Sustainability Matters: Teva Will Now Make All its Signature Straps From Recycled Plastic + More

Feb. 19, 2020: Teva is now making its signature straps out of recycled plastic. The initiative kicks off this year as part of Teva’s Strap In To Freedom campaign. The straps will use traceable, verifiable, plastic that uses Repreve yarn, representing over 9 million plastic bottles, or 172 tons of plastic, being kept out of landfills in 2020 alone. The straps will be used across all product categories. According to Anders Bergstrom, general manager, “We are committed to improving our practices and creating product with higher social and environmental standards that minimize our overall environmental impact. We believe we have an obligation to do our part in creating product that is mindful of the environment and this is only the beginning. We have a long road ahead, but are dedicated to creating a sustainable footprint.”

Recent Highlights From Sustainability Matters

Jan. 2, 2020: PVH Corp. has pledged to donate $1 million to the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University to establish an academic hub for the study of corporate responsibility and sustainability. The partnership is designed to advance relationships between the fashion industry and academia to enhance sustainability curriculum and convene global thought leaders. PVH chairman and CEO Manny Chirico graduated from the Gabelli School of Business and currently sits on the Board of Trustees of the University. “This partnership demonstrates PVH and Fordham’s shared commitment to educate the future by harnessing the power of corporate responsibility for both financial successes and societal impact,” said Chirico in a statement.

Dec. 3, 2019: Reebok is further embedding itself in the sustainability discussion with a new performance running sneaker that’s scheduled to hit stores in the fall. The Forever Floatride Grow is an update of its acclaimed Forever Floatride Energy sneaker and part of the brand’s mission to reduce petroleum-based plastics in its footwear. Reebok said each component of the fall ’20 shoe was researched and tested to find the most sustainable natural ingredients that would meet its performance standards for a running model. It also touted the style’s cushioned and responsive midsole, made from sustainably grown castor beans, as its most significant sustainability advancement. The shoes also feature naturally biodegradable and sustainably sourced eucalyptus-tree uppers, Bloom algae foam insoles and natural rubber outsoles.

Dec. 10, 2019: The Attico has launched upcycled capsule collection Call Me Back. The line, available exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce platform, features six vintage fur coats reworked by designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini plus three pairs of stiletto pumps in black, red and pink, embellished with leftover Swarovski crystals. There is also cherry pink lipstick created in partnership with eco-conscious French makeup brand La Bouche Rouge. It comes with a vegan leather case. This marks the brand’s second foray into upcycling, following a capsule last year with denim label Re/Done. A surreal short film to promote the collection features model Jazzmine Berger, backed by the strains of Velvet Underground track “Venus in Furs,” which she selects from a hotel jukebox.

Want more?

Sustainability Matters: January

Sustainability Matters: December 2019