Zara Factories Still Producing Medical Supplies — Not Fashion Items — After Spain Lockdown Relaxed

Fast-fashion behemoth Inditex is reportedly still working at a limited capacity despite loosened lockdown restrictions in its home base of Spain.

According to Reuters, the Zara parent has allowed employees to return to work at 10 of its logistics centers in the country but only to “less than half their normal levels of activity” in an effort to reduce contact and prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 169,400 people in Spain and killed at least 17,400.

Three of Inditex’s factories are also up and running — producing masks, scrubs and other medical supplies to help first responders fight the pandemic. No garments for brands like Zara and Bershka are currently being made, added the media outlet’s sources.

On March 18, when it reported its annual financial results, the Spanish fashion group announced that it had temporarily shuttered 3,785 outposts around the globe — leaving roughly half of its fleet of stores still open.

Inditex did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment.

The report comes the same day government officials in the central capital of Madrid said that hundreds of thousands of workers have returned to their jobs as part of a partial lift of coronavirus-induced regulations.

Spain is entering its second month of containment — and although employees in the construction and manufacturing sectors are resuming work, shops and restaurants as well as other so-called “nonessential” businesses remain closed. The country has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic; it has the highest number of confirmed cases in Europe and is the second most affected country in the world (with the United States at No. 1), according to Johns Hopkins University.

